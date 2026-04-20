Shreyas Iyer targets IPL glory after unbeaten PBKS surge, declares 2027 World Cup ambition: 'I play to win'

The Indian Premier League is the biggest stage in white-ball franchise cricket, and winning that golden, glittering, and prestigious trophy remains the ultimate aim for every player. For some who operate under the radar, it also becomes an opportunity to step into the limelight through consistency and leadership, ultimately earning a national call-up. Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, in New Chandigarh (PTI)

Indian batter and Shreyas Iyer has certainly made a strong case for himself in the ongoing IPL, as he eyes ending Punjab Kings’ long wait for a title following their narrow defeat in the 2025 final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While his intent is clear this season, with the franchise remaining unbeaten in their first six matches and recording their best-ever start in IPL history, the bigger picture still lies ahead.

Despite his outstanding performances in IPL 2025, where he led his team to the final, along with his title-winning campaign with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, Iyer found himself omitted from India’s T20 setup and the 2026 T20 World Cup-winning squad. Now, with Suryakumar Yadav’s role as India’s T20 captain under scrutiny due to inconsistent individual performances, and with a possible transition on the horizon, Iyer has emerged as a strong candidate to build around, especially given his proven captaincy credentials on big stages.

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Clearly, Iyer has his sights set on the IPL trophy this year, aiming to silence critics who question his leadership, while also focusing on building a winning culture ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. His leadership philosophy emphasises collective success over individual milestones, ensuring that both his performances and those of his teammates are driven by the needs of the side.

“Whenever I play in any tournament, I play to win. For me, winning is everything; there is no substitute. Even if it doesn’t happen, that is fine, I can accept it and move on. But whatever I do, whatever my efforts are for, it is for the trophy. I play to win. Whatever tournaments and opportunities come up next, I will definitely want to win them. For this year, the manifestation is to win the IPL. I just want to put it out there in the universe that I want to lift the trophy. There are going to be small steps to reach that stage. It will definitely take a team effort and everyone has to think in that direction; only then can you achieve that,” Iyer said while speaking on JioStar’s ‘Believe’.

Iyer looks to carry this mindset into every major tournament, whether it is the IPL or the 2027 World Cup. While PBKS are enjoying an unbeaten run and sit at the top of the table, much of the credit goes to Iyer’s man-management skills and his ability to instil belief in young players, encouraging them to back themselves in crunch situations and play with freedom.

The results reflect that approach. The opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have enjoyed a blistering start, carrying forward their momentum from last season and scoring 211 runs each in five innings so far.

“Whenever I speak to them, my only message is, just be yourself. Don’t try to emulate, mimic, or be someone else. When you are playing at this level and you are fearless and flamboyant in your own way, you don’t have to resemble or copy anyone. When you tell these guys that they are match-winners—both Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya—it instils confidence in them,” added Iyer.

Iyer’s man-management skills, combined with his tactical clarity and composure under pressure, are reflected in his impressive record as an IPL captain, with a win percentage of 59% (55 wins in 93 matches). With the 2027 World Cup on the horizon, it is evident that Iyer is not just building towards an IPL title this season, but also strengthening his case in India’s white-ball setup, where his leadership could prove vital during a phase of transition.