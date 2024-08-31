Shreyas Iyer fails against short ball again as familiar foe returns to haunt India batter right before Bangladesh Tests

Shreyas Iyer, one of India's leading batters, has found himself under the scanner once again due to his lacklustre performance in the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament against Tamil Nadu Cricket Association XI. The match, held at the Sri Ramakrishna College Cricket Ground, saw Iyer struggling against the short ball, which has been his primary nemesis throughout his career. India's Shreyas Iyer during the series against England earlier this year(AFP)

Representing Mumbai, he failed to make a significant impact in the first innings, but it was his dismissal in the second innings that highlighted his ongoing struggles.

In the second innings, Iyer’s vulnerability against short-pitched deliveries was once again laid bare. Attempting to counter a bouncer, he went for a pull shot but was caught within the circle, managing to add only 22 runs to Mumbai's tally.

Watch:

The dismissal intensified scrutiny on Iyer’s repeated issues with short-ball tactics, a weakness that has been exploited by bowlers across formats. His failure to overcome the flaw has become a recurring theme.

The Buchi Babu tournament was a crucial opportunity for Iyer as he aims to work his way back into the Indian Test squad. Having previously replaced Ajinkya Rahane in the Test side and made a notable impact, Iyer is eager to prove his worth once again; the star batter lost his place in the side after he was snubbed from BCCI contracts earlier this year.

Iyer, however, is expected to return to the contract list after he made an ODI comeback earlier this month during the bilateral series against Sri Lanka.

Selectors will evaluate the right-handed batter's performance in the Buchi Babu tournament closely as India returns to action next month during the two-match series against Bangladesh.

The series against Bangladesh will mark India's return to the longest format of the game for the first time since March earlier this year, when the side defeated England 4-1 in the five-match series. India are currently at the top of the World Test Championship table and have 10 Tests remaining in the ongoing cycle, which also include a blockbuster five-match away series in Australia.