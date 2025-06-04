Shreyas Iyer issues bold 'trophy' promise to PBKS fans after heartbreaking IPL 2025 Final loss: 'Job is still half done'

It wasn’t meant to be for Shreyas Iyer in his first season as captain for Punjab Kings, as a memorable year taking the team to only their second IPL final ended in heartbreak with a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad. Punjab weren’t able to get over the line as their batting performance was kept in check by RCB’s bowling. Shreyas Iyer receives the runner up cheque after Punjab Kings fell short in the IPL 2025 final vs RCB.(PTI)

Nevertheless, Iyer felt that Punjab had failed to track down what he thought was a par score on that wicket. He credited RCB’s bowling performance, specifically Krunal Pandya who finished with figures of 2-17 and took home his second IPL final player of the match award.

"Considering the game we played last against MI, I personally felt that 200 was a par score. But they bowled brilliantly, especially Krunal, the way he came in. He carries a lot of experience. He has done it over a period of time. And even today, the way he bowled, it was simply phenomenal. And I think that was the turning point,” said Iyer, in quotes via ESPNcricinfo.

Krunal took the significant wicket of Josh Inglis, who was looking in great touch, soon after Iyer had cheaply fallen on just 1. Iyer’s dismissal was the moment RCB came back into the contest, as removing PBKS’ captain who scored 87* in the last match gave them a window of opportunity.

Iyer proud of young PBKS team: ‘Fearless nature they showed was phenomenal’

Ultimately, Punjab didn’t have enough in the tank, losing for the third time this season to RCB. Nonetheless, Iyer was full of praise for his players for managing a great season in his first year as captain.

"I am very proud of each and every individual who has participated in the team. And a lot of youngsters who have played their first season and the fearless nature that they showed, it was simply phenomenal. I keep on saying the same thing again and again but hats off to every individual who has been here, who has contributed as support staff, management. I think without them, we wouldn't have reached so far. So kudos to them.”

With this PBKS team being a young unit, forefronted by uncapped stars such as Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Nehal Wadhera, Iyer also said that fans should expect this team to be back competing for the title game next year.

“And also, you know, job is still half done and we have to receive the trophy next year," said Iyer.

“There are so many youngsters in the team. I think they have gained a lot of experience out of these matches. And I'm sure that next year when they come, they'll be having immense experience with them. And with that, we can build the tactics and strategies around so that we can play some decent cricket around,” said Iyer, who will be attempting to lead the team back to the final when the 2026 season rolls around, still in hunt for the franchise’s first IPL trophy.