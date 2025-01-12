Shreyas Iyer named Punjab Kings captain ahead of IPL 2025 as actor Salman Khan makes surprise announcement

Shreyas Iyer has been named the captain of Punjab Kings for the next season of Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings went all guns blazing after Iyer in the IPL 2025 auction and signed him for a whopping INR 26.75 crore to make him the second most expensive player in the league's history. Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to a title win last year but parted ways with them to throw his name in the auction where several franchises engaged in the bidding wars, but PBKS, who had the biggest purse, beat them all to sign him. Shreyas Iyer named Punjab Kings skipper for next season of IPL.(PTI)

In the search for their maiden IPL trophy, Punjab decided to appoint a captain who has done it before. The announcement was made by actor Salman Khan during the reality television show, ‘Bigg Boss’, where Iyer was present as a guest alongside Yuzvendra Chahal.

Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh went to the popular reality show Big Boss, where the big announcement was made by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The 30-year-old expressed gratitude to the Punjab Kings management. “I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with Coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title”

Iyer had a remarkable year in domestic cricket last year. He was part of the Mumbai team that won the Ranji Trophy for the 42nd time and then led KKR to their third IPL title. He was also a member of the Irani Cup-winning Mumbai team. Under his leadership, Mumbai won the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, their second SMAT title this season.

Head Coach Ricky said, "Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver. I have enjoyed my time with Iyer in the past in IPL, and I look forward to working with him again. With his leadership and the talent in the squad, I am excited about the seasons ahead."

Iyer in IPL

The 30-year-old has been a proven match-winner in IPL and scored 2,375 runs at an average of 31.67, with a strike rate of 123.96 and 16 half-centuries. His best score is 96. In his last season for KKR, he scored 351 runs in 15 matches at an average of 39.00 and a strike rate of over 146, hitting two fifties.

Earlier, Punjab Kings announced a new coaching staff ahead of the auction and named Ricky Ponting their new head coach. Ponting and Iyer worked together previously with the Delhi Capitals. It was under Ponting's guidance that Iyer first donned the captaincy hat midway through the 2018 season.

Meanwhile, PBKS also roped in Yuzvendra Chahal ( INR 18 crore), Marcus Stoinis ( INR 11 crore) and Glenn Maxwell ( INR 4.2 crore). They also used RTM card for pacer Arshdeep Singh for INR 18 crores.