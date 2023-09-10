Shreyas Iyer picks up fresh back injury, misses India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match; gets grilled by Manjrekar

He made a comeback to the Indian team after a long injury layoff during the side's Asia Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan, but merely two games into the campaign, Shreyas Iyer is down with injury again. The star right-handed batter was ruled out of India's first Super 4 clash against Pakistan with a back spasm, captain Rohit Sharma confirmed during toss. Rohit also hinted that Iyer was fit going to the game today, saying that it was a “last-minute change” in the XI. KL Rahul, who is also making a return from a hamstring injury, was included in the XI in place of Iyer.

India's Shreyas Iyer attempts to take a catch during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Nepal (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The no.4 batter in the fifty-over format, Iyer had been away from international action since March earlier this year and was also forced to miss the Indian Premier League due to back injury. His return in the Asia Cup came as a massive boost to the Indian hopes as they prepare for the ODI World Cup at home; however, a potential back injury is now a cause of concern for the team management.

Luckily, for the side, Ishan Kishan has been in excellent form in the ODIs, having scored his fourth-successive fifty in the format during the Asia Cup opener against Pakistan last week. Ishan arrived to bat with India reeling at 48/3, but played a counter-attacking knock against a star-studded bowling trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah among others. He scored 82, and forged a brilliant partnership with Hardik Pandya (87) to propel India to a competitive 266.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar wasn't too happy with Iyer picking the injury again, as he criticised the batter. “I'm just intrigued by Shreyas Iyer's fitness, if that's the case. He's had a long layoff. The big story was that he's fit now. He looked good in that 20-odd runs he scored against Pakistan. And now he got a back spasm. You got to start looking at players if there are such issues for captain and team management. We were waiting for him to come bakc, gave him first match and second match. It's unfortunate, I'm just glad Ishan Kishan is playing,” Manjrekar said on Star Sports following the toss.

India have also included Iyer in the 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup, and so, will hope that the middle-order batter recovers quickly for the side's next match – scheduled on September 12 against Sri Lanka. This was India's first match in the Super 4 stage, while Pakistan had already registered a victory over Bangladesh in the second round of the continental tournament.

Pakistan win toss

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Babar Azam elected to bowl after winning the toss in Colombo, meaning the Indian top-order will once again be up against the fierce Pakistan fast bowling trio. The Pakistan captain also indicated that the pitch has moisture on its surface, which could aid the pacers early into the game.

The first match between both sides was abandoned due to rain, with no play possible in the second innings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON