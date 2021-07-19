Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Lancashire's Royal London Cup campaign

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of Lancashire’s upcoming Royal London Cup campaign on Monday. The right-hand batsman had sustained a shoulder injury during the ODI series against England earlier this year and underwent surgery. As a result, he was also ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was suspended midway.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Lancashire Cricket released a statement to confirm Iyer’s unavailability.

“Following discussions between the Club and the BCCI, as well as the players' representatives, it was agreed that Iyer would remain in India ahead of his return to cricket in due course,” Lancashire said in a statement.

Director of Cricket, Paul Allott said, “We are obviously very disappointed, as we were thoroughly looking forward to welcoming Shreyas to Emirates Old Trafford. Ultimately Shreyas' long-term fitness is of paramount importance and Lancashire Cricket fully respects the decision.

“We wish Shreyas all the best with the remainder of his recovery, and from the conversations which I have had with the player, believe that this is an arrangement he would be keen to revisit again in the future,” he added.

Iyer also expressed his disappointment over getting ruled out and hoped to play for the prestigious club in near future.

“I am gutted to not be able to play for Lancashire this summer, a Club that has such history and ambition. I hope to play at Emirates Old Trafford for Lancashire at some point in the future,” Iyer said.

Iyer has been on the road to recovery after shoulder surgery and was named in a list of 45 cricketers announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for a fitness camp ahead of the domestic season.

(With ANI Inputs)