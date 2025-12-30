Shreyas Iyer's comeback delayed, New Zealand ODI series touch and go after rapid weight loss due to injury: Report

Shreyas Iyer’s return to competitive cricket has been further delayed, as his body isn’t yet back to the strength benchmark required for full clearance. Shreyas Iyer reacts after sustaining an injury while taking the catch of Australia's Alex Carey.(PTI)

The development muddies his immediate route back through Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy games, while throwing fresh uncertainty over whether he can be in the mix for the New Zealand ODIs.

“There is no problem with his batting, but he lost around six kgs after the injury in Australia. While he has regained some weight, there has been a drop in his muscle mass, which has further affected his strength levels. The medical team will not be taking any chances because he is a very important player in the ODI setup, and his complete recovery is of utmost importance right now. The selectors and management will be conveyed about his present situation before they meet to pick team for New Zealand ODIs,” a BCCI official told Times of India.

“There were a lot of positive developments as he batted in Mumbai, went to CoE and was pushing himself to feature in the New Zealand ODIs. There were indications of him playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches on January 3 and 6, too, but we have now been told that he needs more time and will only be available from the knockout stages of the tournament,” an MCA official tracking the development let the Times of India know.

The central point here is the difference between being able to bat and being ready to play. Shreyas Iyer may look comfortable in the nets, but rapid post-injury weight loss, and the associated dip in muscle mass, can affect the repeat sprinting, sliding, throwing intensity and impact absorption that professional cricket demands. That's why the final clearance remains tied to an objective strength marker, not just the absence of pain.

It also reshapes the short-term calendar. There has been optimism that Iyer could return via Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy fixtures on January 3 and January 6, using those games to rebuild match rhythm before the New Zealand ODIs begin on January 11. The latest update suggests those group matches are now unlikely, with the knockouts emerging as the earliest realistic window for his first competitive appearance.

For India, that creates a selection squeeze. Iyer’s presence typically stabilises the middle overs and offers a high-value option against pace. But the same importance is also why the medical staff appear unwilling to take even a small risk, prioritising complete recovery over a hurried comeback, even if it means missing a short series to protect the bigger season ahead.