Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shreyas Iyer's importance in middle-order outlined by ex-IND no 4 batter: ‘We don’t talk about him enough’

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 03, 2025 06:50 PM IST

Shreyas held one end against New Zealand when India lost their top order cheaply and stitched a 98-run stand with Axar Patel.

Shreyas Iyer has once again become an undroppable part of the ODI setup after a consistent show in recent matches. The stylish batter made his return to the Indian team with England ODIs, and since then, he has managed to breach the 50-run mark on four occasions in six matches.

Shreyas Iyer scored a gritty half-century against New Zealand.(PTI)
Shreyas Iyer scored a gritty half-century against New Zealand.(PTI)

The stylish batter has worked on his technique in the past one and a half years he spent in domestic cricket, proving his mettle. He stood for India in the critical situation in the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand to rescue them and helped them post a respectable total.

Shreyas held one end when India lost their top order cheaply and stitched a 98-run stand with Axar Patel. He missed out on a century and scored 79 from 98 deliveries, which was a perfect blend of aggression and caution.

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu, who used to bat at number 4, talked about the importance of having a solid player at that position who can stabilise things when the top order fails.

"The importance of a No. 4 batsman is evident here. You need someone to play such crucial innings when the top order fails, especially on challenging surfaces that are not easy to bat on. That’s where No. 4 and No. 5 become critical in an ODI game," Rayudu said on JioHotstar.

‘Shreyas Iyer handled short balls well’: Rayudu

He managed to tackle the short balls confidently, which used to be an area of concern for him, as Rayudu also discussed this while sharing his assessment of his innings.

"Shreyas played an amazing innings, and his partnership with Axar Patel was crucial. The ease with which he batted on this pitch was remarkable. He handled short balls well until he got out and played spin beautifully, using the crease and angles to his advantage. He picked the pace of the ball much better than many others in the Indian lineup," he added.

The former CSK batter also pointed out that Iyer didn't get the same amount of attention as other players in the side.

"It was an unbelievable knock, and he's been a champion at No. 4. We don’t talk about him enough, but he has had a great impact on this Indian side," he concluded.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On