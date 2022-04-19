Watch: Shreyas miffed as Venkatesh Iyer's 'silly' fielding gifts RR extra run against KKR; 'That is absolutely needless'

Kolkata Knight Riders' Shreyas Iyer was not impressed at a casual piece of fielding effort by teammate Venkatesh Iyer during the team's IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Monday. The incident took place in the third over of the RR innings when the ball was tapped to Venkatesh at point, but a throw which saw the ball ricochet off the wicket, allowed Buttler and his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal to complete a single. (Also Read: RR vs KKR, IPL 2022 Highlights)

The fielding effort did not please Shreyas, who appeared quite miffed with Venkatesh. The cameras caught the KKR captain visibly upset as the innings proceeded. Venkatesh’s throw did not sit well with on-air commentator Simon Doull, who called it 'silly' and 'needless'. "That is silly from Venkatesh Iyer. Absolutely needless," he said.

Watch Video: Shreyas Iyer miffed as Venkatesh Iyer gives an extra run to RR

Barring that little blip from Venkatesh, KKR were pretty impressive on the field with there being no dropped catches and Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi's terrific coordination resulted in the dismissal of Riyan Parag. Parag had tonked Sunil Narine down the ground and running in from long-off, Cummins completed the catch while he was in motion. However, the momentum saw him going down on the ground, and aware of the physics, Cummins threw the ball towards Mavi who was coming in from long off. The KKR pacer completed the catch and Parag was on his way back.

Watch: Ashwin's never-seen-before reaction after getting Russell for golden duck

There was another incident during KKR's run-chase when Shreyas was not happy with Venkatesh. The KKR captain wanted to come back for a couple in the last ball of the 16th over but Venkatesh sent him back, which did not please the right-hander as he was seen yelling at his partner.

Buttler scored 103 off 61 balls with nine fours and five sixes to go with his innings of 100 against Mumbai Indians. Buttler's century propelled RR to 217/5, the highest total of the season, a total that proved to be just about enough for the Royals to register a seven-run victory courtesy a five-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal, that also included a hat-trick in the 17th over.