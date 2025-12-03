Shubman Gill awaits BCCI nod; T20I selection ‘subject to fitness’ pending crucial match simulation: Report

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is set to return for the T20I series against South Africa, starting December 9, but his selection will depend on BCCI clearance after a scheduled match-simulation test. India's captain Shubman Gill (right) during a training session on the eve of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa(PTI)

Gill has been out of action since mid-November after suffering a neck injury during the Kolkata Test against South Africa. He underwent medical scans and physiotherapy sessions before heading to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

According to a report in the Times of India, Gill has already had a few batting sessions since arriving at the CoE earlier this week, and his workload will be increased gradually over the next few days, including fielding and catching drills. The report added that the BCCI’s medical team is taking a cautious approach and is in no rush to push Gill into the T20I set-up, especially with the World Cup just two months away.

The report further stated that Gill is yet to receive official clearance from the CoE, which is expected in the next 48 hours after he undergoes a match-simulation test. With no signs of discomfort during his batting sessions so far, Gill is likely to join the Indian team in Cuttack on December 6 for the T20I series.

The national daily also learned that while the T20I vice-captain is almost certain to be named in the squad for the five-match series, his selection may come with the rider “subject to fitness”. Selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar has already been updated on Gill’s status. However, if there is any minor setback, Gill might miss the series opener — although that appears unlikely at this stage.

The selectors are reportedly set to meet on Wednesday to pick the T20I squad for the home series against South Africa, which will likely be announced over the next 24 hours.

Besides Gill, focus will also bee on Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who could make a return for the series. Bumrah was rested after the two-match Test series, while Hardik was asked to prove his fitness in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after being sidelined for more than two months owing to an injury. The all-rounder showed great form in his SMAT appearance against Punjab in Hyderabad on Tuesday.