Shubman Gill becomes first Indian to script rare century record, joins Babar, Warner in elite list after ton vs England

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill continued on his impressive limited-overs form, smashing his seventh ODI century during the third and final match of the series against England. Gill made a formidable return to his happy-hunting ground – the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad – where he has a Test and T20I century to his name. Gill has also smashed three centuries at the venue in IPL, where he captains home side Gujarat Titans. India's Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the third one day international cricket match between India and England in Ahmedabad(AP)

The youngster looked in brilliant touch from the word go, and remained undeterred by captain Rohit Sharma's dismissal in merely the second over of the innings. Alongside Virat Kohli (52) – who also made a much-needed return to run-scoring – Gill rebuilt the Indian innings while also punishing the loose deliveries from England bowlers, reaching his century in 95 balls.

At a venue he knows inside out, Gill showcased his trademark fluency. Despite the early setback, he refused to let England gain control, counter-attacking with a flurry of boundaries in the immediate overs after Rohit's dismissal. His intent ensured India never lost momentum, as he and Kohli steadily built a strong foundation. Even after Kohli’s departure, Gill continued to dominate the bowling attack, unfazed by the added responsibility.

The milestone man also etched his name in the record books during his knock, becoming the fastest batter to 2500 ODI runs. He shattered Hashim Amla’s long-standing record, reaching the landmark in just 50 matches – three fewer than the legendary South African.

This was also Gill’s third consecutive half-century in the series, placing him in an elite club of batters who have registered fifties in all three matches of a bilateral series. Yet, the young opener wasn’t done just yet.

Gill eventually reached his century on his 95th delivery with a brilliant flick for a four against Mark Wood. The celebrations were muted, though, as he took a trademark bow towards the dressing room and acknowledged the crowd at the stadium.

With his century, he joined an elite list of batters to have breached the three-figure mark in all three formats at a particular venue. Interestingly, only four batters have previously achieved the feat:

Faf du Plessis - Wanderers, Johannesburg

David Warner - Adelaide Oval

Babar Azam - National Stadium, Karachi

Quinton de Kock - Supersport Park, Centurion

Shubman Gill - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

England opted to field

Jos Buttler won the toss for the third-straight time in the series but opted to field in Ahmedabad. England failed to defend the target in both, the first and second ODIs.

India made three changes to the XI that ensured a series win in Cuttack, with Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh playing in the final ODI. Varun Chakaravarthy was forced to miss the game due to a sore right calf, while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami were rested.