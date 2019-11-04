e-paper
Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli’s 10-yr-old record in Deodhar Trophy final, creates history

Shubman Gill became the youngest-known captain to lead a side in the Deodhar Trophy final on Monday. He broke India captain Virat Kohli’s 10-year-old record.

cricket Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:47 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shubman Gill in Deodhar Trophy
Shubman Gill in Deodhar Trophy(Twitter)
         

20-year-old Shubman Gill made his way into the record books when he walked out to lead India C in the 47th Deodhar Trophy final against India B on Monday at the JKCA International Complex in Ranchi.

Shubman Gill became the youngest-known captain to lead a side in the Deodhar Trophy final. The Punjab right-hander broke India captain Virat Kohli’s 10-year-old record. Kohli had led North Zone in the Deodhar Trophy final when he was 21 years and 142 days old in 2009-10. Gill is only 20 years and 57 days old.

 

Gill, however, could not make the occasion more special by scoring a big one. He was dismissed for 1 by Mohammad Siraj when slapped it straight to cover. Batting first, India B notched up 283 for 7 riding on a fighting 86-run knock by Kedar Jadhav. For India C, Bengal pacer Ishan Porel picked up five wickets for 43 runs in his 10 overs.

Shubman Gill has been in fantastic form with the bat of late. After having a productive series against South Africa A scoring 187 runs in 2 First-class games, Gill slammed a superb 143 in his first match of the Deodhar Trophy against India A to lead his side to victory.

Gill was a part of India’s Test squad for the three-match series against South Africa, which the Virat Kolhi-led side won 3-0. But Gill did not get a game.

