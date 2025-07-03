Harry Brook sledges Shubman Gill with 'triple century' taunt; India captain gets distracted and instantly pays the price

After becoming the first Asian captain to score a double century in England and the first Indian batter to score 250 outside Asia, Shubman Gill looked destined for a historic triple century. Standing as the lone warrior for India on Day 2 of the second Test in Birmingham, Gill was just 31 runs shy of becoming the first visiting captain in England in 61 years to score a triple century and only the second in history after Bill Simpson of Australia at Old Trafford in 1964. However, a lapse of concentration following Harry Brook's mind game, denied Gill that milestone. Shubman Gill was dismissed for 269 at Edgbaston

In the second over after Lunch, as Shoaib Bashir was in action against Gill, Brook, who was stationed at slip, was seen engaging with Gill in a banter, as he tried to get inside the Indian skipper's mind with a 'triple century' remark. While the stump mic missed the exact words from Brook, Gill was seen responding to the England star on two occasions during the over.

Former England captain Mike Atherton, who was in the commentary box, clarified that Brook said, "290s is the hardest" before asking the India captain, "How many triple centuries have you got?" Atherton quickly reminded that Brook did get to the triple-century mark during the Multan Test against Pakistan in 2024. On the other hand, Gill was looking for his maiden score of 300 in first-class cricket, with his previous best being 268 against Tamil Nadu in Mohali during the 2018/19 season.

The banter worked perfectly for England as Gill departed on the third ball of the next over. Josh Tongue dished out a short ball as an exhausted Gill went for the pull shot, but ended up dragging it off the inside edge, straight to Ollie Pope at square leg.

Gill helps India bounce back

Gill departed for 269, which is the highest score by an Asian captain in England and the third highest overall after Simpson's 311 and Graeme Smith's 277 at the same venue in 2003. It was also the third-best individual score by an Indian batter away from home after Virender Sehwag's 309 in Multan in 2004 and Rahul Dravid's 270, also against Pakistan, in Rawalpindi the same year.

India fell 13 runs short of the 600-run mark in the first innings, finishing with 587. It was a remarkable comeback from the tourists, courtesy of Gill's defiance, as India at one time in the match was at 211 for five.