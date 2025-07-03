BCCI sends Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Edgbaston less than 24 hours after he puts on a show vs ENG U19: 'Just like Gill...'

Budding Indian cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who took world cricket by storm with his flamboyance during the IPL 2025 season earlier this year, followed by fiery knocks in the ongoing U19 ODI tour of England, was spotted at the Edgbaston cricket ground on Thursday, where he witnessed the historic Shubman Gill knock. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently in England for India U19 ODI series(Reuters)

Carrying his sublime form and adding to his overnight knock of century, Gill added a hundred more on Day 2 to become the first-ever Indian captain to score a double century in a Test match in England. He also became the first Asian skipper to score 200 in a SENA country, surpassing the previous best of 193 by Tillakaratne Dilshan at Lord's in 2011, while the knock was only the second instance in history where an Indian skipper scored a double ton in an overseas Test, after Virat Kohli's 200 at North Sound in 2016.

Also Read: Vaibhav Suryavanshi crestfallen despite blasting 9 sixes vs England, can't forgive himself for missing whirlwind century

Moments after Gill's wild celebration in Birmingham, which propelled India's score well past 500, the cameraman caught Vaibhav in the stands, who the BCCI sent to catch a glimpse of the senior team in action, less than 24 hours after his blitzkrieg knock of 86 runs against England U19 in the third ODI match of the series.

Vaibhav, who played for Rajasthan Royals in the last IPL season and became the youngest centurion in men's T20 history, was in attendance alongside the rest of the India U19 team, including captain Ayush Mahtre. The youngster, too, was a revelation during the IPL 2025, following his impressive show for Chennai Super Kings.

"Good to see the under-19 team here. They're playing England in a series this summer," said former England captain Mike Atherton on commentary.

Fellow commentator Dinesh Karthik added: "The captain, Ayush Mhatre played for the Chennai Super Kings this year. Did really well. We are proud of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who played for the Rajasthan Royals. And I'm sure a lot of these guys who are part of this team will eventually end up playing for the country and obviously the IPL as well."

Shikhar Dhawan speaks to HT

Atherton responded saying: "As Shubman Gill did. He was a World Cup-winning under-19 cricketer. Oh, not captain. Prithvi Shaw was the captain when India won that."

How has Vaibhav Suryavanshi fared in the U19 series so far?

Vaibhav has been the cynosure in the ongoing U19 series, where he has already scored 86, 45, and 48 in three matches. His blazing 86 on Thursday, where he missed Rishabh Pant's nine-year-old India record, of being the fastest to 50 in U19 cricket, by a whisker, helped India secure a 2-1 lead with two more games in hand.