'We need to keep...': Shubman Gill gets stamp of approval from Sourav Ganguly after sizzling knock vs Australia in BGT

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly had nothing but absolute praise for opener Shubman Gill after the star batter played a brilliant knock against Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy on Saturday. After replacing an out-of-form KL Rahul in the Indian playing XI, youngster Gill repaid selectors' faith by registering a sensational century to put India in a comfortable position on Day 3 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rahul's disastrous run in the longest format had paved the way for Gill to reclaim his place in the Indian lineup. The Gujarat Titans (GT) superstar was roped in by the Indian think tank for the 3rd and 4th Tests of the bilateral series after the star batter championed the limited-overs format with four international centuries in seven matches. Leading India's fightback after Australia registered a challenging 1st innings total of 480, opener Gill slammed his second Test century to earn plaudits from legendary cricketer Ganguly.

"It's a good wicket to bat. They got some tough wickets in the last three matches. This is a proper wicket, so they batted well. Shubhman Gill is very impressive. He is in tremendous form," Ganguly told India Today. "Both are different. We need to keep Test cricket in a proper way that's it, it is important," Ganguly said while drawing comparisons between the formats of the game.

Opener Gill had registered forgetful scores of 21 and five in the 3rd Test match that India lost by 9 wickets at Indore. Returning to scoring ways in the series decider at Ahmedabad, opener Gill registered his career-best score of 128 in the longest and oldest format of the game. Gill's sizzling knock powered India to 289-3 on Day 3 of the 4th Test match.

Talking more about the fourth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Ganguly also lauded veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who delivered the goods with the ball. Spin icon Ashwin bagged six wickets in the 1st innings of the 4th Test. "He is a class (bowler). On a flat wicket he (Ashwin) did really well," Ganguly added.

Ashwin registered the 32nd five-wicket haul of his illustrious Test career. Ashwin, who recently became the World's No. 1-ranked bowler in Test cricket, also scripted history by surpassing legendary bowler Anil Kumble. Ashwin managed to break Kumble's record for the most five-wicket-hauls (25) by an Indian bowler at home. The 36-year-old has picked up 473 wickets in 92 Test matches for Team India.

