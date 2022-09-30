'He's one of those who will be...': Rohan Gavaskar reserves special praise for Team India batter

Pleased to see youngster Shubman Gill ruling the roost in the United Kingdom (UK), former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar has reserved high praise for the promising young talent of the Men In Blue. Gill, who is plying his trade with Glamorgan in the English County, recently slammed his maiden century in the Championship Division. The Glamorgan batter slammed his first-ever ton in County cricket against Sussex on Tuesday.

Gill earned plaudits from several members of the Indian cricket fraternity after the star batter scored a sensational century in the ongoing edition of the County Championship. Talking about the rapid rise of the Gujarat Titans (GT) superstar, former India all-rounder Gavaskar revealed that he got to know about the young batter through ex-Indian cricketer - Amol Mazumdar.

“It was Amol Mazumdar who first mentioned Shubman Gill to me before he had even broken through because Amol has seen him at the NCA, he was going and coaching at the NCA and he came to me and said 'Rohan, I've seen an absolute superstar! He's someone who is definitely going to play for India. I have no doubt about it.' He's one of those who will be an all-format player,” Gavaskar told Sports18.

An exciting talent in Indian cricket, Gill has played 11 Tests and 9 One Day International (ODIs) for Team India. Playing an instrumental role in Gujarat Titans' (GT) maiden title triumph, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star scored 483 runs for the Hardik Pandya-led side in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"He's showing that. He is more than capable of holding his own in white ball cricket. In red-ball cricket, his numbers are just astounding. Again, he is someone, when I say nurtured, I mean he needs to be given the right opportunities because he has shown that he has got the ability and there is no doubt about that," Gavaskar added.

