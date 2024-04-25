Shubman Gill joins growing list of Team India stars breaking silence on Impact Player rule: 'Even if you lose wickets...

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill believes that the Impact Player rule has contributed to the high-scoring nature of matches in the ongoing IPL season. According to Gill, the Impact Player provides an additional advantage for batters, allowing them to maintain an aggressive approach against bowlers throughout the innings. Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill reacts after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL)(AFP)

This sentiment comes in the wake of the 12th instance of a team scoring over 200 runs in a match this season, as Delhi Capitals amassed a formidable total of 224 for 4 against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Impact Player rule, introduced to enhance tactical depth and fan engagement in IPL matches, appears to be influencing the dynamics of gameplay by providing teams with strategic flexibility and bolstering scoring rates in the tournament.

“I think Impact Player has a bit of role in that. Even if you lose wickets in the powerplay or in the middle overs… you know every team has a cushion. So, they just keep going, and to be able to get to a good start, they can't just play out in middle overs. They need to keep going and get a good score in the end,” Gill said during the post-match presentation following the side's narrow four-run loss against DC.

Gill is not the only Team India player who believes the Impact Player rule has led to a significant boost in batting arsenal across IPL sides. Earlier this week, DC stars Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar also spoke against the rule, further adding that the flat pitches make the situation worse for bowlers.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who plays for the Mumbai Indians, was the first to criticise the ruling, insisting that it would hamper the chances for all-rounders. “I'm not a big fan... It's going to hold back all-rounders. Cricket is played by 11, not 12,” Rohit had said during his appearance at the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

Road ahead for GT

With five losses in nine matches in IPL 2024 so far, the Titans have had an inconsistent season so far. They slipped to seventh spot in the table following the latest defeat to the Capitals, making their road to a playoff qualification trickier.

GT bowlers allowed DC to make a comeback as Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel stitched a 113 run-stand, and Gill felt his side was guilty of giving away a few extra runs.

"At one stage we thought we will be able to restrict them around 200-210. We gave away a few extra runs in the last couple of overs," Gill said.

“But the good thing about chasing is that you know what you are chasing. It's a small ground, and it's chaseable. Execution becomes very important [for bowlers]. If there's nothing in the wicket for the bowlers, then you have to execute your plans - or your yorkers.”