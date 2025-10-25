Shubman Gill opens up on whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be asked to play Vijay Hazare: 'There's a long...'

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might have played out of their skins in the third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground to help India register a nine-wicket win, but questions remain over the duo's future, and more importantly, whether the two stalwarts can make the trip to South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit (121) and Virat (74) formed an unbeaten stand of 168 runs for the second wicket in Sydney, but the duo showed signs of rust throughout the series. Shubman Gill applauds Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their knocks in the third ODI. (AFP)

Rohit and Virat got among the runs, but the two would be the first ones to realise that they need more competitive cricket as they play just one format, having retired from Tests and T20Is. There is already enough chatter about the duo possibly playing the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy in December 2025.

India ODI captain Shubman Gill all but confirmed that senior players might be asked to participate in the tournament, as he stated that discussions will take place after the ODI series against South Africa later this year.

It is worth noting that Rohit and Virat will next be seen in action in the three-match series against South Africa, which begins on November 30. Once this ends in December, there are no ODIs scheduled till January 2026 against New Zealand. Hence, RoKo might just have to play domestic cricket to show everyone that they still want to play as much as possible.

When Gill was quizzed about Rohit and Virat playing domestic cricket, he told reporters, “There's not much gap left for the South Africa series. There's a bit of a gap between the South Africa and New Zealand series. Will have discussions after the South Africa series.”

It is worth mentioning that the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, had earlier stated that he wants all the centrally-contracted players to represent state teams in domestic cricket whenever the schedule allows. This comment was seen as a direct sign asking the two senior players to play some domestic cricket.

Earlier, Rohit and Virat had opted not to participate in the three-match India A series against Australia A before travelling Down Under.

‘I can ask anything’

After having won his first ODI as the captain for India, Gill said that having Rohit and Virat around helps him as they are more than willing to share their experiences.

“Having Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma help me as a captain. I can ask them anything whenever I have any doubts on the field,” said Gill.

Speaking of the third and final ODI, India won the contest comprehensively after bundling out Australia for 236. Harshit Rana returned with four wickets while Washington Sundar took two.

Virat and Rohit then put on a masterclass, helping India win the contest with nine wickets in hand and 69 balls to spare.