Shubman Gill returns, KL Rahul benched: India's likely XI for 2nd Test vs New Zealand

Aiming to stage a comeback, India face New Zealand in the second Test of their ongoing three-match series, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The hosts trail 0-1, having lost the opening Test by eight wickets. Shubman Gill is expected to return to the playing XI.(PTI)

Rohit Sharma and Co. are under plenty of pressure. They were supposed to lose so easily in the opening fixture. Even though they fought back in the second with Sarfaraz Khan (15) getting a ton, Rishabh Pant (99), Virat Kohli (70) and Rohit (52) getting half-centuries, it proved to be too late, as New Zealand cruised to an easy win.

For the second Test, there is expected to be some changes in the Indian playing XI. Shubman Gill is expected to return and there are question marks over KL Rahul's selection.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit are expected to open for India, with the former looking to get a big knock. Meanwhile, Rohit got a half-century in the first Test, and will look to build a partnership with Jaiswal. Gill is expected to return, and will be at No. 3.

It has been his new position since last year, averaging 42.23 across 11 fixtures and smacking three hundreds. He missed the Bengaluru Test due to a stiff neck and with him back, India are expected to be well-balanced.

Kohli will bat at No. 4 and was in good form in the second innings of the first Test. He registered 70 off 102 balls, and would have wanted to get a ton.

Pant will slot in at No. 5 and will also don the gloves. The No. 6 spot is expected to be a battle between Rahul and Sarfaraz, but the latter could get the nod due to his century. Ravindra Jadeja will be at No. 7, followed by R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will complete the batting order. Kuldeep, Ashwin and Jadeja will also share spin duties.

India's likely XI vs New Zealand for 2nd Test

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj