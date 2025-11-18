Shubman Gill scare forces India into emergency move as replacement arrives in Kolkata ahead of 2nd Test

India captain Shubman Gill is likely to miss the second Test against South Africa after suffering a neck spasm during the series opener in Kolkata last week, prompting the home camp to make a late precautionary move ahead of the Guwahati Test. Although India have not revealed their final call on Gill’s availability, a replacement player was rushed into the squad on Tuesday, signalling that the opener’s participation remains doubtful. India's captain Shubman Gill gestures during the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata(AFP)

According to a report in the PTI, BCCI sources revealed that Gill will travel with the team to Guwahati, but given the stiffness in his neck, his chances of featuring in the second Test appear bleak. Hence, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was taken out of the ongoing List A series for India A against South Africa A in Rajkot.

Reddy was initially part of the Test squad but was released ahead of the opening game in Kolkata and sent to join the India A camp in Rajkot. Although the BCCI had stated he would rejoin the Test team in Guwahati and be available for selection there, the management’s scramble to finalise their XI for the do-or-die Test forced a change. Reddy was flown out of Rajkot before the third India A match and linked up with the senior squad in Kolkata on Monday. However, the Andhra batting all-rounder did not take part in the team’s optional net session at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

According to the report, the team management reckoned that had Reddy played the third India A game on Wednesday, and then taken a connecting flight to Guwahati from Rajkot, he would have missed India's first training session at the Barsapara Stadium. With a Test century to his name and being a right-hander, Reddy could again be in contention for a place in the playing XI at Guwahati.

India are expected to take a final call on Gill on Tuesday. In case he can't make it to Guwahati, he will travel to the BCCI COE in Bengaluru from Kolkata, as there are no restrictions on flying.