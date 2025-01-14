Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shubman Gill set for Ranji Trophy return after two years, available for Punjab's match against Karnataka

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 14, 2025 09:02 AM IST

Shubman Gill's reported move comes amid the increasing talk around the need for India's star batters to prioritise domestic cricket

India batter Shubman Gill will likely make his first appearance in Ranji Trophy tournament after more than two years, when the 2024/25 season resumes on January 23. Gill's reported move comes amid the increasing talk around the need for India's star batters to prioritise domestic cricket in the wake of the poor show in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Shubman Gill set for Ranji Trophy return(AFP)
Shubman Gill set for Ranji Trophy return(AFP)

“Yes, Shubman Gill is available for Punjab’s Ranji match against Karnataka on January 23,” a source within Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) confirmed to Hindustan Times. Punjab currently stand second in Group C of the First-Class tournament, after Karnataka, despite both claiming six wins in the first seven matches this season, albeit separated by net run rate.

If you take out the Duleep Trophy appearance in September 2024, Gill has played only one red-ball domestic game in the last four years. His only previous appearance in Ranji Trophy came in June 2022, in the quarterfinal clash against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru. The right-hander scored 9 and 19 in Punjab's 10-wicket loss, and also bowled an over. It was also his only appearance in the tournament post his Test debut in December 2020 against Australia in the Boxing Day match.

Earlier, it was reported by Hindustan Times that India captain Rohit Sharma will attend Mumbai's practice session on Tuesday. The 37-year-old the Mumbai team management about his decision, although he is yet to confirm his participation in the Ranji Trophy tournament, with the side next facing Jammu and Kashmir.

"Rohit will come to train today with the Ranji trophy team. The entire lineup will be there. Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer will also turn up," an MCA source told Hindustan Times. "Rohit hasn't told us whether he will be available for the Ranji match on January 23. He will confirm to us in due course," the source said.

How did Gill fare in Australia tour?

The India No. 3 had a disappointing outing in Australia, where his scores read 31, 28, 1, 20 and 13. He was benched from the fourth game in Melbourne owing to a certain team combination the management wanted before he replaced captain Rohit Sharma in the XI for the series decider in Sydney.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On