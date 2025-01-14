Shubman Gill set for Ranji Trophy return after two years, available for Punjab's match against Karnataka

India batter Shubman Gill will likely make his first appearance in Ranji Trophy tournament after more than two years, when the 2024/25 season resumes on January 23. Gill's reported move comes amid the increasing talk around the need for India's star batters to prioritise domestic cricket in the wake of the poor show in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Shubman Gill set for Ranji Trophy return(AFP)

“Yes, Shubman Gill is available for Punjab’s Ranji match against Karnataka on January 23,” a source within Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) confirmed to Hindustan Times. Punjab currently stand second in Group C of the First-Class tournament, after Karnataka, despite both claiming six wins in the first seven matches this season, albeit separated by net run rate.

If you take out the Duleep Trophy appearance in September 2024, Gill has played only one red-ball domestic game in the last four years. His only previous appearance in Ranji Trophy came in June 2022, in the quarterfinal clash against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru. The right-hander scored 9 and 19 in Punjab's 10-wicket loss, and also bowled an over. It was also his only appearance in the tournament post his Test debut in December 2020 against Australia in the Boxing Day match.

Earlier, it was reported by Hindustan Times that India captain Rohit Sharma will attend Mumbai's practice session on Tuesday. The 37-year-old the Mumbai team management about his decision, although he is yet to confirm his participation in the Ranji Trophy tournament, with the side next facing Jammu and Kashmir.

"Rohit will come to train today with the Ranji trophy team. The entire lineup will be there. Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer will also turn up," an MCA source told Hindustan Times. "Rohit hasn't told us whether he will be available for the Ranji match on January 23. He will confirm to us in due course," the source said.

How did Gill fare in Australia tour?

The India No. 3 had a disappointing outing in Australia, where his scores read 31, 28, 1, 20 and 13. He was benched from the fourth game in Melbourne owing to a certain team combination the management wanted before he replaced captain Rohit Sharma in the XI for the series decider in Sydney.