Shubman Gill set for T20I comeback at Asia Cup but three India stars threaten Test captain’s playing XI spot: Report

Shubman Gill is set for a T20I comeback as India prepare to pick their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, likely to be finalised in the third week of August. Gill has been absent from India's T20I setup for a considerable period, having also missed a chance to lift the T20 World Cup title last year. His last appearance came during a bilateral series against Sri Lanka post the tournament, and he has since missed three successive T20I series — at home against Bangladesh, away in South Africa, and the high-profile five-match series against England. India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium(BCCI - X)

Now, with a rare five-week break following the exhausting England Tests, PTI has reported that both Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to slot back into the T20I mix. While Jaiswal is a T20I regular – though he, too, hasn't been a part of the T20I team of late due to ODI and Test commitments – the selectors are reportedly keeping the door open for a strong core, especially with the continental tournament offering just six matches across 21 days.

The final, should India reach it, is scheduled for September 28, with the home Test series against West Indies beginning on October 2.

Jaiswal, who hammered 559 runs at a strike rate of 160 in IPL 2025, and Gill, who tallied 650 runs at over 155 SR, were key performers during the league phase. Joining them in the conversation is Gill’s Gujarat Titans teammate, Sai Sudharsan, who won the Orange Cap with 759 runs at 156, his strongest T20 showing yet. Sudharsan also made his ODI debut late last year and has since been closely tracked by the selectors.

Competition for places

With the Asia Cup being hosted in the UAE and the T20 World Cup only six months away, the trio of Gill, Jaiswal, and Sudharsan faces solid competition from in-form names like Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, who have been regulars in the format, too. Given the 17-member limit, the selectors will have to make some tight calls.

Another focal point will be the availability of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, both of whom are expected to undergo fitness assessments before the squad is finalised. Siraj played in all five Tests of the series against England, which concluded earlier this week, while Bumrah played in three as part of his workload management. However, with the home series against West Indies beginning just three days after the Asia Cup Final, the selectors are tasked with making tight calls on the bowling department for the continental tournament.