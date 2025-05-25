Shubman Gill told to 'phone-call Ajinkya Rahane' before leaving for England: 'He has to do something similar'

As Shubman Gill prepares for his first assignment as India’s Test captain, former cricketer Mohammed Kaif has offered a rather unusual suggestion: phone Ajinkya Rahane. Ending weeks of speculation, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Gill would lead the Test side in England, succeeding Rohit Sharma. With a young squad set to travel for the five-match series beginning June 20, Kaif believes the 25-year-old finds himself in a situation eerily similar to one Rahane faced in 2021, even as the latter was relatively more experienced at the time. Shubman Gill was named the new Indian Test captain on Saturday(AP)

Back then, India were without regular captain Virat Kohli for most of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and a depleted squad was expected to crumble under Australian pressure. Instead, Rahane marshalled an inexperienced team to a historic series win, capped off by the stunning Gabba triumph. Kaif sees echoes of that tour in India’s current circumstances.

“I think this is a chance for Gill to become a hero,” Kaif said in a video posted on X.

“He is getting an opportunity to lead a young team in England, and in such cases sometimes the expectations are a bit low. That is something that Gill can use to his benefit.”

The former India batter drew a direct comparison between the two situations, suggesting that Gill could take a cue from how Rahane handled leadership under pressure.

“When Rahane was leading India in Australia, before the Gabba Test everyone had said that it is a very young team,” Kaif said.

“So, Gill should probably phone Rahane and have a chat, because Rahane had done some brilliant work in that tour with a young side. Gill has to do something like that as well,” he added.

India's transition in Tests

Gill’s appointment marks a significant shift in India’s red-ball leadership. With no Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli in the squad, the tour of England presents both a daunting challenge and a rare opportunity for India’s next generation.

Rishabh Pant, who has been a key mainstay in the Indian Test setup for many years, has been named Gill's deputy, a sign that the selectors and the team management have an eye on the future. The Indian team will still be travelling with a considerable number of seniors, including KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah.