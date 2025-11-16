BCCI breaks silence on Shubman Gill’s injury after India captain left batting midway and walked off following neck spasm

India captain Shubman Gill will take on further part in the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata after walking off during the side's batting innings with a neck spasm. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided an update about the 26-year-old before the start of play on Day 3, saying Gill was taken to the hospital for an examination. India's captain Shubman Gill (C) walks back to the pavilion after his injury during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 15, 2025. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

The right-handed batter remains in the hospital and is also being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team.

“Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of the day's play,” the BCCI said in an official statement while providing an update about the captain.

“He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team,” the Indian cricket body added.

Gill just played three balls in India's innings with the bat before walking off in visible pain and discomfort. The Indian captain walked out to bat after Simon Harmer dismissed Washington Sundar.

On the third ball he faced, Gill unleashed the sweep shot, hitting the delivery for a boundary. However, as soon as he played the shot, Gill was seen holding the back of his neck in pain and discomfort.

The chain of events led to the physio running out and attending to the 26-year-old. After five to seven minutes, Gill walked off the field along with the physio and didn't come out to bat as India eventually got bundled out for 189, taking a lead of 30 runs.

Gill taken to the hospital

The visuals later on Saturday showed Gill being placed on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

It is worth mentioning that Gill has had a busy last few months after being appointed the Indian Test captain. He has been playing non-stop cricket since the Champions Trophy in February-March 2025.

This year has seen Gill playing in the Champions Trophy, the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Gujarat Titans, five Tests against England, the Asia Cup 2025, two Tests against the West Indies, three ODIs, and five T20Is against Australia.

Ever since taking over the reins of the ODI side, concerns have been raised about Gill's workload and whether it is prudent to groom an all-format captain, given the current demands of the sport.