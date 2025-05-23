Shubman Gill's handshake with Rishabh Pant leaves internet divided as fans believe GT captain 'ignored' LSG counterpart

Mitchell Marsh’s explosive maiden IPL century helped Lucknow Super Giants snap a four-match losing streak with a 33-run win over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday. But even as the match ended on a high for Marsh and Lucknow, it was a brief post-match exchange, or lack thereof, between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant that stole the spotlight on social media. Shubman Gill (L) with Rishabh Pant after GT vs LSG match(IPL)

In a moment that lasted just a few seconds, Gill appeared to walk past Pant during the customary handshake line, just as the Lucknow Super Giants captain seemed keen to exchange a few words. Gill moved swiftly to the next player, prompting Pant to glance back in his direction, as if still mid-sentence.

The awkwardness didn’t go unnoticed; several users online interpreted the interaction as Gill “ignoring” Pant, while others suggested it was friendly banter between two India teammates. Some fans pointed out Gill’s subtle smile before the frame cut off, which only added to the ambiguity.

Watch:

Whatever the truth, the moment sparked a flurry of reactions, with theories ranging from rift to playful teasing, and kept fans buzzing long after the final ball was bowled.

As for the match itself, it was Marsh’s night. His blistering 117 off 64 balls, featuring two sixes and three boundaries off Rashid Khan in a single over, powered Lucknow to 235/2. Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 56 off 27 added the finishing touches on a black-soil wicket that aided strokeplay.

In reply, Gujarat’s chase had its moments, with Jos Buttler smashing Avesh Khan for 4-6-6-4 in a single over. But Lucknow’s Will O’Rourke (3/27) dented their progress with timely strikes, including the wickets of Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford, and Rahul Tewatia. Shahrukh Khan’s valiant 57 off 29 went in vain as GT were restricted to 202/9.

With this loss, Gujarat missed the chance to seal a top-two finish but can still do so with a win against CSK. Lucknow, already out of playoff contention, signed off their season on a high.

Meanwhile, along with Gujarat, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have sealed their playoff spots, setting the stage for an intense playoff lineup.