Shubman Gill's India labelled 'rudderless', didn't believe they would even 'get Ben Duckett out': 'No formula, no plan'

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison launched a scathing assessment of India’s bowling and fielding approach after Ben Duckett’s blazing 149 helped England gun down a record 371-run target in the Headingley Test. Harmison did not hold back in pointing out how disorganised Shubman Gill's side looked throughout Duckett’s stay, claiming they never really believed they could get the left-hander out. India's captain Shubman Gill reacts after his team defeat on day five of the first cricket test match between England and India (AFP)

“Ben Duckett played wonderfully well. He believed he was going to play a match-winning knock,” Harmison told ESPNCricinfo.

“He (Duckett) believed he was going to score runs. He had a lot of positive intent, like he always does. I am not sure India believed they are going to get him out. I don’t think India got their plans right. I don’t think they bowled the right lengths and right lines to him. And, he capitalised on it.”

Duckett’s innings laid the foundation for what turned out to be England’s second-highest successful chase in Test history. But Harmison felt India simply failed to rise to the challenge.

“They didn’t have an answer. They didn’t have a formula to stop him from scoring. They didn’t have a plan and really were rudderless when it came to what their plan was, executing their skill set. Even in the field, they weren’t stopping singles. India’s bowlers were bowling good balls, but England were getting singles,” Harmison added, pulling no punches.

Player of the match

The left-hander was deservedly named Player of the Match and credited England’s clarity of thought in the morning session.

“In that period [first session], it was really important that Zak and I got through without losing any wickets,” Duckett said.

“It was pretty clear to us this morning. If we batted for the whole day [at the tempo that] we normally do, we’d probably get the total, so we didn’t overthink anything. Certainly, we had to get through Jasprit’s first spell and that new ball, and from there on, we were just playing our natural games.”

India did fight back in the second session with four wickets, but Joe Root (53*) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (44*) ensured there were no late hiccups, stitching a 71-run stand to seal a stunning five-wicket win. The second Test begins on July 2 at Edgbaston.