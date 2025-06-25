Ben Stokes has a mic-drop moment on Vaughan's toss outrage after win vs India: 'Good job Tests are played over 5 days'

Ben Stokes’ decision to field first on a batting-friendly Headingley pitch raised plenty of eyebrows, but England’s dramatic five-wicket victory over India in the first Test gave the captain every reason to smile and respond. After winning the toss, Stokes chose to bowl despite sunshine overhead and a dry surface, a call that looked questionable when India marched to 430/3 in their first innings. Ben Stokes responded to criticism over decision to bowl in Leeds after England's win over India(Reuters/File)

But England stormed back to dismiss the visitors for 471 and later chased down a daunting 371, their second-highest successful chase in Test history, with Ben Duckett’s sensational 149 setting the platform.

“You make a decision, and you don't know what is going to happen. We did what we needed to do in the crucial moments of this game. This win is not down to just the skill, but the attitude of this dressing room.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan had admitted to being “staggered” by Stokes’ decision on the opening day, as did Mark Butcher, but Stokes had a perfect response after the victory.

“It's a good job Test cricket is played over five days,” he said. “Imagine thinking that way after day one, before we've even had chance to bat on a wicket.”

Stokes explained his thinking further: “You never know what a wicket is going to play like half an hour before any cricket has been on it. It looked like there was a lot of top moisture on it, it felt like there was. You do first what you think will give you the best chance of winning the game. Headingley does generally quite a lot early on. I thought it was a great chance to potentially nick three or four in the first hour. The opposition are allowed to play well.”

A familiar trend

Stokes’ call followed a familiar trend. Since taking over in 2022, England have bowled first in nine of 10 home Tests when winning the toss, and have now won seven of those.

The series now moves to Edgbaston for the second Test starting July 2, with the possibility of Jofra Archer’s long-awaited return to the red-ball format. “It's obviously been a very long time for him, and watching him get that red ball back in his hand is very exciting,” Stokes said.

India, meanwhile, will have a decision to make on Jasprit Bumrah, who is available for only three of the five Tests owing to workload management concerns.