Signs Virat Kohli will undoubtedly break his record of 973 runs in IPL 2026, win Orange Cap for a third time with RCB

It’s been 10 long years since Virat Kohli redefined run-scoring standards in the Indian Premier League (IPL), smashing a record 973 runs in a single season. In IPL 2016, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reached their second final, captain Kohli led from the front with a batting display for the ages. He struck four centuries and eclipsed the previous benchmark of 733 runs, set by Chris Gayle (2012) and Michael Hussey (2013), surpassing it by a staggering 240 runs. A decade on, the record remains untouched. Virat Kohli in full flow in the RCB nets (Arun Kumar Rao)

However, if recent signs are any indication, that record could finally fall this year, and Virat Kohli might be the one to break it himself. The RCB star batter looks determined to raise the bar yet again. Even at 37, Kohli continues to look in supreme touch, and despite the debate over his T20 approach, he has consistently delivered in the IPL. Across the last three seasons, he has been in scorching form, amassing 639, 741, and 657 runs, an impressive 2037 runs from 44 matches. In IPL 2024, despite persistent questions over his strike rate, Kohli silenced critics by clinching his second Orange Cap.

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This year, though, things look particularly ominous for opposition bowlers. Kohli enters the IPL unburdened, with his recent Test struggles behind him. Free to focus on the only T20 competition he plays, Kohli can fully unleash himself with the bat. With his sights set firmly on the 2027 World Cup, the IPL could well serve as a telling glimpse of what’s to come.