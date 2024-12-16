Brisbane, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Monday revealed that Mohammed Siraj has been bowling with a niggle and praised him for fighting through pain during the ongoing third Test against Australia here. Siraj bowling with a niggle, reveals Bumrah

Siraj claimed two wickets in his 23.2 overs in the first innings, and Bumrah, who once again emerged as the best bowler with figures of six for 76, credited his colleague for supporting the team despite the discomfort.

"We have had conversations but this was the conversation he had with me before we came here . When we came here in Perth, as well as the last game, he looked in very good spirits," Bumrah told reporters after day three.

"He was bowling well and he has picked up a fair few of the wickets. In this game, I will give him credit that he had a little bit of a niggle but he still kept on bowling and still helped the team because he knew if he goes inside and he doesn't bowl, then that team will go under pressure.

"So I think he has got a great attitude and he has got a fighter spirit that the team loves," he said.

Siraj looked in discomfort when he clutched his hamstring after bowling the second ball of the 37th over of Australia's first innings. The physio was called onto the field and Siraj then left the field as Akash Deep completed the over.

The 30-year-old, however, returned to the field on Day 2 and ended up taking the wickets of Australia skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

"I personally love that as well, that he is up for a fight and he always gives it all for the team. So I think that is the biggest positive for any cricketer going forward.

"That he gives it his absolute best on the field. And even when he is not 100% fit, when he has got a niggle, he is still fighting for the team. So that is a great attitude."

"Keep running in, keep having a smile on your face"

Siraj has taken five and four wickets in the first two Tests in Perth and Adelaide but he has also been criticised for a lack of control over his lines and lengths, especially during the third Test, which allowed the Australian batters to get away early in their innings on Day 2.

However, Bumrah has advised Siraj to just focus on the controllables.

"Yes, in terms of wickets and all, some days you will bowl well, the wickets will come as I spoke to him before. And some days you will not bowl very well but the wickets will follow. So it's all money in the bank," Bumrah said.

"That is the conversation that I have had with him. That you keep focusing on your stuff, things that you can control.

"You wanted to play Test cricket, you are doing that. Your family is really proud of you. You are doing something that not many have done before. So I think he is in a very good space.

"I don't know what else is happening. But he has got a great attitude and that is a very big positive for us."

India were 51/4 on a rain-hit third day in reply to Australia's huge first-innings total of 445.

