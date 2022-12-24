Watch: Siraj's pumped-up send-off after cleaning up Litton Das silences Bangladesh crowd in 2nd Test in Mirpur

Mohammed Siraj vs Litton Das part 2 was witnessed on Day 3 of the second India vs Bangladesh Test match in Mirpur and just like in the first bout, the India pacer won it hands down. Siraj, who had taken the perfect revenge by cleaning up the Bangladesh batter in the first Test in Chattogram, did the same in the second Test. The difference was, it was Siraj, who did all the work, both with aggression and also with cricketing skills.

Litton, who in the second and third session on Saturday, launched a brilliant counter-attack to stall the Indian bowler's rampage. Desperate for a wicket, India's stand-in captain turned to Mohammed Siraj, who has a tendency to produce something special very often. The right-arm pacer did not disappoint.

In the 67th over of Bangladesh's second innings, Siraj came up with a magical delivery. The ball came back in sharply to catch Litton off guard. The right-hander, who was batting so well till then, was late to bring his bat down. The ball clipped the bails and gave India the much-needed breakthrough.

The importance of that wicket for India could be gauged by the way Siraj celebrated it. He roared and yelled, and had a few words to say to Litton, who was nothing but disappointed and shocked by his dismissal. Unlike the Chattogram Test, where Litton had charged aggressively towards Siraj after being sledged, Litton, this time, walked back to the pavilion without even looking at the India pacer. But that didn't stop Siraj from continuing the theatrics.

He had his finger on his ears, much like the way Litton had done in the first Test after the sledging episode. However, Litton may not be the only target of Siraj this time. The gesture may also have been made to silence the vociferous Bangladesh crowd.

After Litton's fighting innings of 73, India got the remaining two Bangladesh two wickets quickly to wrap their second innings up for 231.

India got a target of 145 to win the match and the series 2-0. In order to do that, they will have to achieve the third successful chase in the venue.

