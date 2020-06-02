Sitting in changing room after semi-final against India: Jimmy Neesham picks his best memory from 2019 World Cup

cricket

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is known for his ready wit on social and he decided to engage with fans when he took over the twitter handle of his IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab. Needless to say there were quite a few interesting questions and Neesham was happy to respond to them.

The one answer that might have irritated some Indian fans was to the question about his best memory from the 2019 ICC World Cup. Neesham said, “Sitting in the changing room with the guys after the semifinal against India.”

Sitting in the changing room with the guys after the semifinal against India https://t.co/uP5lp5ygLp — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) June 2, 2020

The semi-final was played over two days after it was interrupted by rain. The Indian bowlers did really well to restrict the Kiwis to 239/8. When India batted the next morning, the ball was seaming and swinging. Trent Boult and Matt Henry ran through India’s top order. Despite a late fightback from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, India lost the match by 18 runs.

The other hilarious response was to questions pertaining to the boundary that England were given after the ball ricocheted off Ben Stokes, which proved to be critical in the end.

Minus 50 runs https://t.co/NO4Fpq5umZ — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) June 2, 2020

Ben Stokes played a big role as he helped England tie the final which at one point looked to be in New Zealand’s bag. The match went into the super over and when that was tied too, England were declared champions by virtue of having hit more boundaries.

The boundary count rule has since been removed. But that does not change the fact that New Zealand missed out on a huge prize.