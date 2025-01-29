‘Slap yourself 360 times’: Suryakumar Yadav shown no mercy as flop show refuses to end, accused of being overly obsessed

Suryakumar Yadav's poor run in T20Is continues as he once again failed to score big and was dismissed for 14 in the third T20I against England in Rajkot. Surya, who took over the captaincy charge from Rohit Sharma after the T20 World Cup 2024, has been going through a lean patch. His form has dropped drastically after becoming the regular captain; he has scored just 256 runs in 13 matches at an average of 21.33. This slump has affected his overall T20I stats, with his batting average dropping below 40. In 81 T20Is, he has accumulated 2,596 runs at an average of 39.33, with a strike rate of 167.70. He has scored four centuries and 21 fifties, with a best score of 117. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the third T20I international cricket match against England.(AFP)

He also had an underwhelming season in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he scored 132 runs in five innings at an average of 26.40, with just one half-century and a best score of 70.

In the ongoing T20I series, the stylish batter has registered a string of low scores - 0,12 and 14. He slammed a six and a four during his seven-ball stay in the middle. Suryakumar started with a trademark pick up shot off Jofra Archer that went all the way. Meanwhile, Mark Wood sent him back, with the batter top-edging a quick, rising delivery into the gloves of wicketkeeper Phil Salt.

He faced the wrath of fans on social media after he failed in Rajkot.

‘Adil Rashid didn’t allow us to rotate the strike’

Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy picked his second five-wicket haul in T20Is to give India some advantage while bowling, but England overcame his 5-24 to beat the hosts by 26 runs to keep the series alive.

India had reduced England to 127/8 in 16 overs but allowed the visitors to post 171/9 in 20 overs. In their chase of 172, the hosts managed just 145/9, falling short by 26 runs.

"I felt there would be a little dew later in the day. I feel we had the game in our hands when Hardik and Axar were batting. Credit goes to Adil Rashid, he bowled really well. That’s why he is a world-class bowler. He didn’t allow us to rotate the strike," Suryakumar said during the post-match presentation.

India had won the first two T20Is in Kolkata and Chennai by seven and two wickets, respectively. Pune will host the fourth match on Friday.