Smith, Warner,Gayle: How Overseas cricketers wished Happy Diwali

cricket

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:11 IST

Indian cricketers wishing Happy Diwali to the fans is nothing new but in 2019 the overseas cricketers gave a tough competition to them. Australia batsmen Steve Smith, David Warner, West Indian talisman Chris Gayle, former Australia captain Michael Clarke were some of the notable cricketers from around the globe who took to social media to celebrate Diwali.

“Happy Diwali to all of my Indian friends out there,” Smith said in an Instagram post.

The Aussies Ashes hero plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India and is known to be fond of Indian culture and diversity.

Warner, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on the auspicious day, wished his fans in this part of the world too by sharing a photo on Instagram with “Happy Diwali” written on it.

The dashing left hander plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad and was the top-scorer in the league last season with 692 runs to his name.

West Indies’ star batsman and one of the greatest white-ball cricketers Chris Gayle too wished: “Wishing you all A Happy Diwali.”

Wishing you all A Happy Diwali. — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) October 26, 2019

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke shared a photo too wishing everyone a happy Diwali.

Former Australia all-rounder and now a renowned coach around the world, Tom Moody too took to Instagram to wish Happy Diwali.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 11:10 IST