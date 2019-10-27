e-paper
Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

Smith, Warner,Gayle: How Overseas cricketers wished Happy Diwali

Australia batsmen Steve Smith, David Warner, West Indian talisman Chris Gayle, former Australia captain Michael Clarke were some of the notable cricketers from around the globe who took to social media to celebrate Diwali.

cricket Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Steve Smith, David Warner and Chris Gayle
Steve Smith, David Warner and Chris Gayle(HT Collage)
         

Indian cricketers wishing Happy Diwali to the fans is nothing new but in 2019 the overseas cricketers gave a tough competition to them. Australia batsmen Steve Smith, David Warner, West Indian talisman Chris Gayle, former Australia captain Michael Clarke were some of the notable cricketers from around the globe who took to social media to celebrate Diwali.

“Happy Diwali to all of my Indian friends out there,” Smith said in an Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Diwali to all of my Indian friends out there

A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on

The Aussies Ashes hero plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India and is known to be fond of Indian culture and diversity.

Warner, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on the auspicious day, wished his fans in this part of the world too by sharing a photo on Instagram with “Happy Diwali” written on it.

 

View this post on Instagram

🙏🙏 Happy Diwali to all! @sunrisershyd

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

The dashing left hander plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad and was the top-scorer in the league last season with 692 runs to his name.

West Indies’ star batsman and one of the greatest white-ball cricketers Chris Gayle too wished: “Wishing you all A Happy Diwali.”

 

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke shared a photo too wishing everyone a happy Diwali.

 

Former Australia all-rounder and now a renowned coach around the world, Tom Moody too took to Instagram to wish Happy Diwali.

 

View this post on Instagram

Wishing you all a happy #Diwali 🎉 🥳

A post shared by Tom Moody (@tommoodycricket) on

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 11:10 IST

