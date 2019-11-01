Smog could take a toll on Afghanistan-West Indies series as well

cricket

Post-Diwali smog has not only held hostage the first T20I between India and Bangladesh in New Delhi on Thursday but also the series to be played here between hosts Afghanistan and West Indies. Five days before the inaugural match of the first full series between the two teams, a thick haze hung over Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The conditions impacted training sessions of both teams. Fielders found it difficult to see the white ball clearly even in the afternoon. Afghanistan had opted for Lucknow as their home ground as Dehradun—the previous venue—does not have a five-star hotel. With the air quality index (AQI) oscillating between ‘very poor’ to severe in the last 24 hours in the state capital, things are expected to be difficult in the days ahead.

With no possibility of rain, an expected dip in temperature and subsequent weakening of north-western air movement, the AQI of the city may remain severe. “The average AQI of the city is expected to be in the poor to very-poor range (200-400) in November. Local factors like fires and excessive traffic movement can deplete the AQI further,” Ram Karan, regional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, said on Thursday. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the average AQI of Lucknow at 9pm on Wednesday reached 440, considered ‘severe’. It dropped to 360 on Thursday morning, before rising again to 401 at 11 in the morning.

“Surely, it will have an impact on the series here as the visibility of the ball is quite bad. Floodlights will have to be switched on from the first ball when the match starts at 2pm, if the conditions remain unchanged,” said Sudhir Kumar, one of the local cricketers at the West Indies practice session on Thursday afternoon.

“I could have sustained an injury while catching the ball had I not been vigilant. On many occasions, I missed the big hits. I could spot the ball only when it landed on the ground,” said another local cricketer Shabi. “I don’t know how the poor air quality here would affect the players’ health, but so far we all are safe, fit and fine,” said Afghanistan manager Mohammad Nazeem Jaar said. “We have no other choice but to cope with the situation.”

