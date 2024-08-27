Smriti Mandhana joins Adelaide Strikers; Megan Schutt relieved after IND star's arrival: 'Countless hours hounding...'

The Adelaide Strikers have signed Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana for the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season, in their quest for a third consecutive title. Mandhana, a left-handed opener, is joining the Strikers under the WBBL’s new overseas player pre-signing provision, which allows each club to secure one overseas player for up to three years outside of the draft. However, Mandhana has signed a one-year deal. Smriti Mandhana has signed a one-year deal with Adelaide Strikers.(BCCI-X)

Adelaide Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath and coach Luke Williams expressed enthusiasm about Mandhana's addition to the team. Williams, who has previously coached Mandhana at Southern Brave in The Hundred and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League, praised her technical skills, experience, and strategic insights.

“Excited is an understatement," McGrath told cricket.com.au. "We've been trying to get her for a few years now, in constant comms (with her) and her batting is just unbelievable. She's a very elegant batter and has the ability to take away games from opposition very quickly."

“Smriti is an exceptional talent, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Strikers,” Williams said. “Her technical skill, experience and strategic insights are a tremendous asset for us. know firsthand the dedication and energy she brings to the team and on the field. Her expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we drive for success in the upcoming season."

"Countless hours hounding her has helped," club icon Megan Schutt told Australia cricket’s official website. "I did see her over at The Brave in The Hundred (this month) and really rekindled that friendship. I played with her at RCB, Tahlia's played with her a bunch, and she loves Luke's coaching style. She's committed, which is great ... and having a leftie up top is going to be huge for us. Her flair, the areas and pockets she hits to in the ground, I think she plays really well in Australian conditions, her knowledge of the game, she's one of the leaders in India. She's a complete package for us."

Adelaide Strikers aim for three-peat with Mandhana's arrival

Mandhana's signing is seen as a significant boost for the Strikers, who are aiming for a three-peat after winning the last two WBBL titles. Her arrival fills a strategic gap in their squad, offering a left-handed option at the top of the order. Despite being committed to India's international fixtures, which may delay her availability, Mandhana is expected to play a key role in the latter stages of the WBBL season.

The Strikers’ acquisition of Mandhana makes it her fourth stint in the WBBL, following previous seasons with the Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, and Sydney Thunder.