e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

‘Soft hands, nimble feet, hopefully a sane head,’ Gautam Gambhir elated at youngsters selection in Team India

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir lauded Sanju Samson after the Kerala batsman was selected in India’s T20I squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh.

cricket Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir(Twitter)
         

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is a happy man after Sanju Samson was selected in the Indian T20 team for the three-match series against Bangladesh, saying it was “long overdue”.

Gambhir has been advocating for the talented Kerala cricketer’s inclusion in the Indian team for a long time. The series against Bangladesh starts November 3.

“This is well & truly through the gap by @IamSanjuSamson!!! Congratulations on being picked in the T20 squad. Soft hands, nimble feet and hopefully a sane head...go Sanju grab ur moment, long overdue,” Gambhir tweeted.

 

Samson played his sole match for India -- a T20 -- in July 2015 when a second- string team toured Zimbabwe. He was 19 then.

Since that high, it has been a roller-coaster ride for the wicketkeeper-batsman, who has been dropped from the Kerala team on disciplinary grounds.

He has not been consistent enough, has had fitness issues but every now and then, he came up with innings befitting his rich batting talent.

One such knock happened earlier this month -- an unbeaten 212 -- the highest individual score in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy, which eventually paved the way for his return in the national side.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 12:19 IST

tags
top news
In Manohar Khattar’s plan to stake claim this evening, a 7+2 formula is key
In Manohar Khattar’s plan to stake claim this evening, a 7+2 formula is key
Gujarat firm gets contract to redesign New Delhi’s Central Vista, Parliament
Gujarat firm gets contract to redesign New Delhi’s Central Vista, Parliament
How kingmaker Dushyant Chautala might lose the crown: 10 Points
How kingmaker Dushyant Chautala might lose the crown: 10 Points
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Kalpana Chawla used to say someday she’d be ‘kidnapped’ in outer space: Father
Kalpana Chawla used to say someday she’d be ‘kidnapped’ in outer space: Father
Car crashes into another, it ended up saving a couple’s lives. Watch
Car crashes into another, it ended up saving a couple’s lives. Watch
Sourav Ganguly meets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to discuss roadmap
Sourav Ganguly meets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to discuss roadmap
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleDeepavali 2019Housefull 4 ReviewAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket news