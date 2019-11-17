e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

‘Sometimes emotions get better of you’: Steve Smith apologises for dissent charge

Steve Smith was handed a 25 per cent fine for showing dissent on the umpire’s decision during the Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia, earlier this week.

cricket Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Steve Smith.
File image of Steve Smith.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Former Australia captain Steve Smith issued an apology to his New South Wales’ teammates after he was handed a 25 per cent fine for showing dissent on the umpire’s decision during the Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia, earlier this week. Speaking at the national team’s ‘values’ meeting which takes place at the star of every major assignmet, the batsman said: “I came in and apologised to the group yesterday for getting a code of conduct.”

“I don’t think there was a great deal in it but I’ve copped it and I have to look at when I get out and the way I sort of conduct myself. I know lots of kids watch me play and watch all of us play and the way we conduct ourselves when we get out as well as when we’re batting.

Also read: Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal rise to career-best Test rankings

“So we have to be very mindful of that and sometimes just bite the bullet and just conduct ourselves in, I guess, a better manner at times. Sometimes your emotions can get the better of you out on the field. We’re playing a game [where] everyone is trying to do their best and sometimes that happens,” he said.

Also read: Shoaib Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era

The 30-year-old further said that the players should control their emotions on the field and vent out frustrations inside the dressing room, instead. “When you get behind closed doors, go for your life, do what you need to do to let your frustrations out. Within reason - you probably don’t want to punch anything. Mitch Marsh can probably attest to that. We’re Australian players regardless of where we’re playing and what we’re doing. We sign up to values and in our contracts we’ve got a code of conduct there we have to play by. I got pinged and so be it. I felt I should apologise for that.”

tags
top news
Muslim law board to file review petition on SC’s Ayodhya verdict
Muslim law board to file review petition on SC’s Ayodhya verdict
At all-party meet, oppn points to economy and J-K; PM says ready to discuss
At all-party meet, oppn points to economy and J-K; PM says ready to discuss
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das faces challenge from BJP colleague on home turf
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das faces challenge from BJP colleague on home turf
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 review: One of the best smart 4K TVs under Rs 30,000
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 review: One of the best smart 4K TVs under Rs 30,000
Parent buys new baby monitor, spots an ‘eerie’ image. Twitter has thoughts
Parent buys new baby monitor, spots an ‘eerie’ image. Twitter has thoughts
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news