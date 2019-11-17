‘Sometimes emotions get better of you’: Steve Smith apologises for dissent charge

cricket

Former Australia captain Steve Smith issued an apology to his New South Wales’ teammates after he was handed a 25 per cent fine for showing dissent on the umpire’s decision during the Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia, earlier this week. Speaking at the national team’s ‘values’ meeting which takes place at the star of every major assignmet, the batsman said: “I came in and apologised to the group yesterday for getting a code of conduct.”

“I don’t think there was a great deal in it but I’ve copped it and I have to look at when I get out and the way I sort of conduct myself. I know lots of kids watch me play and watch all of us play and the way we conduct ourselves when we get out as well as when we’re batting.

“So we have to be very mindful of that and sometimes just bite the bullet and just conduct ourselves in, I guess, a better manner at times. Sometimes your emotions can get the better of you out on the field. We’re playing a game [where] everyone is trying to do their best and sometimes that happens,” he said.

The 30-year-old further said that the players should control their emotions on the field and vent out frustrations inside the dressing room, instead. “When you get behind closed doors, go for your life, do what you need to do to let your frustrations out. Within reason - you probably don’t want to punch anything. Mitch Marsh can probably attest to that. We’re Australian players regardless of where we’re playing and what we’re doing. We sign up to values and in our contracts we’ve got a code of conduct there we have to play by. I got pinged and so be it. I felt I should apologise for that.”