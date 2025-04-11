‘Sorry, I don't think that cuts any ice…’: GT official clears air on IPL pitch controversy in brutal dig to KKR drama

IPL 2025 is currently experiencing a new form of controversy, as teams have begun to complain about the unfavourable pitch conditions in their home grounds. KKR has been one of the loudest critics, and the franchise is also currently in a media war with the Eden Gardens pitch curator, with both parties sharing their thoughts publicly. Gujarat Titans COO Colonel Arvinder Singh broke his silence in the ongoing IPL 2025 controversy.(Reuters/LinkedIn)

Meanwhile, even LSG mentor Zaheer Khan has been a vocal critic, stating that their home ground's pitch is more favourable for away teams. PBKS bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves has also joined the bandwagon and so has CSK head coach Stephen Fleming.

‘Sorry, I don’t think that cuts any ice with anybody’: GT COO

Speaking to TimesofIndia.com, GT COO Colonel Arvinder Singh cleared the air on the pitch controversy, and urged opposition franchises to check the rules and regulations in a brutal message.

“Look, the rules and regulations on this are very clear and not just from this season. They have been clear right from the very beginning. The rules of the game are very clear and they are common for everybody. No franchise has any right to say,’ I want this kind of a pitch. ’ That’s not something that the rules allow you to do,” he said.

“The home advantage has to stem from the fact that that is your home. You are supposed to know those conditions better than anybody else who’s coming, because that is where you play most of your games, where you practice. So from that perspective, if you are looking at a home advantage, well, why not? You deserve all the home advantage that you can take.

“To say that I need home advantage because I want this kind of a pitch. Sorry, I don’t think that cuts any ice with anybody,” he added.

GT, on the other hand, have been in dominant form this season, and Shubman Gill's captaincy skills are finally coming onto the forefront. Gujarat are on top of the IPL 2025 points table with four wins and a defeat.

The rules and regulations also back the GT COO's comments. According to the IPL Playing Conditions, as per ‘The Match’ regulations, section 1.11 states, “Ground authority is the entity responsible for the selection and preparation of the pitch and other functions relating to the hosting and management of the match, including any agents acting on their behalf (including but not limited to the curator or other ground staff).”