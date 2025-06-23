Sourav Ganguly fires subtle shots at Siraj, Prasidh, Shardul after Jasprit Bumrah's solo act increases India's worry

There's Jasprit Bumrah, then daylight and then the rest. That’s what India's bowling attack has resembled thus far in the first Test between India and England in Headingley. Bumrah was once again the standout performer with the ball, finishing with 5/83 – his 14th five-wicket-haul in Tests – but the lack of support from the other was startling. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, the other two frontline pacers leaked over 100 runs each, combining to gave away 245 runs for four wickets. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur, picked in the team ahead of Nitish Reddy and Arshdeep Singh, bowled just six overs for 38 runs. Sourav Ganguly expects more from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna(PTI Images)

Some of India's bowling and tactical blunders did not make sense, especially how lacklustre Siraj and Prasidh were. Sachin Tendulkar, after England were dismissed for 465, summed up the situation perfectly when he took a subtle dig at India's fielders – who dropped six catches, including two really tough chances, and joining him in raising concern towards the Men in Blue is his former opening partner Sourav Ganguly, who wished for more support Siraj, Prasidh and Shardul. The former India captain felt the only reason Bumrah can play all five Tests is if his fellow pacers contribute significantly.

"Such a pleasure to watch Bumrah bowl in all formats of the game. Hopefully, he will get support from the other end so that he can play 5 Tests. It will keep India in the series," posted Ganguly on X.

While there is no denying the fact that the Indian team must have been elated seeing Bumrah rise to the occasion again, it also presents the team with a double-edged sword. With the rest of the pacers yet to hit their straps, imagine what will happen in the two Tests in which Bumrah opts out.

Bharat Arun pointed out the same thing

Even before the series began, Bumrah was all but confirmed not to play all five Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Because the last time he did, Bumrah broke his back and was out injured for three months. In the lead-up to the series, former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has pointed out something similar: that the rest of the pacers can up their game and do their bit, Bumrah would be required a lot less, thus increasing his chances of playing all five Tests.

"I expect him to play all Test matches but if there is very good support from the other bowlers, only then can Bumrah be preserved and played in all five Tests. If he is taking the brunt of the workload, then I am afraid, he will not be ready for all matches. How the others bowlers support him becomes very vital for Bumrah playing all Test matches. We've got to take it as it goes by rather than saying he is good for first three Test matches and then give him a break. Rather, if the other bowlers can help Bumrah play all Test matches, India can do really well," he told RevSportz.