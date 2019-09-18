Sourav Ganguly opens up on KL Rahul’s struggles: ‘He will be on his toes if he wants to hold on to No. 4 slot’

cricket

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said that India need to look beyond the upcoming World T20 when it comes to finding young talent and give them consistent runs in the senior squad. “The most important thing for India is to not look at the World T20 next year. Before the last World Cup there was too much noise about it and that sometimes is not good. What they need to do is pick the best possible players and give them consistent opportunities, as there is some serious talent in the domestic circuit,” Ganguly wrote in a column for the Times of India.

Ganguly said that the bowling department in particular will be interesting to watch with the likes of Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini knocking at the doors.

“These guys, with time and maturity, will see (Jasprit) Bumrah, Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), (Mohammed) Shami as their role models and this will be a healthy sign for Indian fast bowling. Spinners like Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep (Yadav), (Yuzvendra) Chahal will also keep everyone on their toes,” said Ganguly.

He said that K L Rahul will now be under pressure to keep his number four spot in limited overs after losing the Test opening slot.

“With Rohit (Sharma) and Shikhar (Dhawan) at the top as the best possible opening pair, K L Rahul will be pushed. He has lost his place in Test cricket due to indifferent form and the likes of Shreyas and Manish Pandey will keep him on his toes if he wants to hold on to the No. 4 slot,” he said.

