Sourav Ganguly or VVS Laxman? ICC asks fans to choose between two India legends

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 17:21 IST

VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly are two stalwarts when it comes to Indian cricket and during the late 90s and the 2000s, these two legendary cricketers were instrumental in taking their team to new heights. With a combined 29.606 runs and 61 centuries in their international careers, Ganguly and Laxman have been fantastic for their team and the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to ask the fans to choose between these two legends. “29,606 runs and 61 centuries for India between this pair. f you could only pick one, who would you choose?,” ICC posted on their official Twitter handle.

29,606 runs and 61 centuries for India between this pair 🙌



If you could only pick one, who would you choose? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5ZlRnaMzec — ICC (@ICC) October 25, 2019

VVS Laxman shared details of the early days of Sourav Ganguly the cricket administrator. Before becoming the 39th president of BCCI, Ganguly started off as the joint secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal in 2014. While complimenting Ganguly as a leader,Laxman underlined how Ganguly, the former India captain had to shed his star image to get into administration.

Laxman, who had just joined Bengal team as a batting consultant back then, said he was taken aback by the small size of the room Ganguly had to sit but the latter did not have any complains.

“I came here as batting consultant, and Sourav was joint secretary at that time. When I entered his room, his small room shocked me. He is the most successful captain of Indian cricket. It surprised and inspired me. You forget that you are a legend of world cricket, you are a prince of Kolkata and a blue eyed boy. He was fulfilling the role of joint secretary,” Laxman said while speaking on the stage flanked by Ganguly and Azhar in Kolkata.

Laxman and Ganguly’s first captain, Mohammed Azharuddin, were special invitees as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) felicitated Ganguly who took over as the 39th BCCI President in Mumbai on Wednesday.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 17:21 IST