Sourav Ganguly posts heart-warming tweet after IPL 2020 ends, thanks players of all 8 franchises

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 21:09 IST

60 matches in 55 days in only three venues in the UAE inside a strict bio-secure bubble - It was not at all an easy task to conduct IPL 2020 amid a global pandemic. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday acknowledged that and thanked the players of all eight franchises - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals - for making the tournament a grand success.

The 13th edition of IPL came to an end on Tuesday with Mumbai Indians beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets here for a record fifth title. The tournament was held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi sans crowds due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“@bcci.along with the office bearers I personally thank all the players of each IPL team, for going thru the tuff bio bubble to make this tournament possible..it was tuff mentally, and ur commitment makes indian cricket what it is @JayShah @ThakurArunS,” Ganguly tweeted.

@bcci..along with the office bearers I personally thank all the players of each IPL team, for going thru the tuff bio bubble to make this tournament possible..it was tuff mentally, and ur commitment makes indian cricket what it is @JayShah @ThakurArunS — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 11, 2020

The event is usually held in April-May each year but had to be postponed after COVID-19 cases shot up in India.

Following months of deliberation, it was shifted to the UAE venues of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi and was conducted in a bio-secure environment.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal echoed Ganguly’s sentiment and hoped that the world’s biggest T20 event will return to its full glory next year.

“Congrats to Team IPL under the dynamic leadership of @SGanguly99 & @JayShah for organising the most successful #Dream11IPL under such challenging times. A big thanks to all the cricket fans for their love and support. We truly missed u. Hopefully the roar will be back in IPL2021,” Dhumal tweeted.

