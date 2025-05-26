Sourav Ganguly's brother and his wife narrowly avoid disaster as boat capsizes in Odisha: 'Still in trauma'

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehasish and his wife Arpita narrowly escaped a tragedy after their speedboat capsized in the sea. The incident happened during their most recent holiday in Odisha on Sunday. The chain of events transpired during a water sports activity in Puri, Odisha. Speaking after being rescued by the lifeguards, Arpita Ganguly alleged that the weight of the boat was light due to the lesser number of passengers, and this eventually led to its overturning. Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehasish and his wife Arpita narrowly escaped a tragedy(CAB - Instagram)

The NDTV report also states that the speedboat turned upside down and the lifeguards stepped in to rescue all the tourists. The officials resorted to using rubber floats to rescue them.

"The sea was already very rough. There was a capacity of 10 people on the boat, but due to the greed for money, they allowed only three to four people on board. This was the last boat to go into the sea for the day. We had raised concerns over going into the sea, but the operators told us that it is fine," NDTV quoted Arpita Ganguly as saying.

"If the lifeguards had not come, we would not have been saved. I'm still in trauma...never faced something like this. If there were more people on the boat, maybe it would not have flipped," she added.

Arpita Ganguly also urged the authorities to stop water sports at Puri Beach because of the rough sea. She stated that she would write to the Superintendent of Police and the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi.

"Authorities should ban these sports here. Puri Beach has a very rough sea. I will write a letter to the Superintendent of Police and the Chief Minister once I go back to Kolkata, asking them to stop watersports here," she said.

Snehasish Ganguly is the CAB President

Snehasish Ganguly, the brother of former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, is currently heading the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Recently, he was caught in the middle of a huge storm after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a fallout with the pitch curator at Eden Gardens, Sujan Mukherjee. KKR wanted assistance for the spinners at Eden Gardens. On seeing flat pitch conditions in the initial few matches, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed his displeasure.

However, Sujan Mukherjee kept his foot down, saying he would not doctor the pitch as he would follow the BCCI rules.

Reacting to the controversy, Snehasish told RevSportz, “I don’t want to enter into these controversies because I’m not very much aware what comments somebody has made, what comments from the other side have come. I’m not very much aware of (this) because I have not got their conversations in front of me.”

“Whatever I’m coming to learn, (that is) either from the media or a couple of lines from the newspapers. So, on the basis of that, I can’t make comments on anything. But see, Eden Gardens wickets are always a good wicket,” he added.