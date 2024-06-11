South Africa clinch last-ball thriller against Bangladesh

Tanzim Hasan Sakib had played just two international matches and that was good enough for him to be included in the Bangladesh squad for the World Cup last year. It wasn’t an emotional selection, something Bangladesh can be guilty of at times. Right from his initial days, Sakib had gained the reputation of a big-match bowler, strengthened further by his maiden wicket — Rohit Sharma. South Africa beat Bangladesh by 4 runs in a thriller.(AP)

So when Quinton de Kock whipped him over deep backward square-leg for a huge six before pulling him for a four on Monday, Sakib was straightaway under the pump. A good-length ball, followed by a slower one, started to settle his nerves but Sakib didn’t want to go away quietly. Out came a length ball that pitched in line, straightened a bit and almost stopped on Reeza Hendricks who was hit on his back leg after being squared up trying to defend. A first-ball duck for Hendricks and Sakib was away, picking three (3/18) out of the top four wickets to reduce South Africa to 25/4 after the Powerplay.

The next time a Sakib delivery stopped on a batter, Tristan Stubbs couldn’t help but almost spoon the ball to Shakib Al Hasan who did well to dive forward at cover. But more satisfying was de Kock’s wicket. Looking to pull a short of a length ball, the South Africa opener completely missed the line of the angled delivery, with the ball keeping a touch low to hit the top of his off-stump. The only reason South Africa could recover from that dire situation was Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller dropping anchor to add 79 for the fifth wicket.

In fact, Monday’s T20 World Cup match was very similar to how Sunday’s India-Pakistan match panned out with South Africa botching up the slog-overs finish after that innings-steadying partnership. Taskin Ahmed removed Klaasen before Miller’s stumps were knocked over by Rishad Hossain, leaving South Africa a paltry 113 to defend. South Africa were able to restrict Bangladesh to 109/7, clinching a four-run win.

Tanzid Hasan edged Kagiso Rabada before Litton Das ended his misery by chipping Keshav Maharaj to Miller. And then Shakib and Najmul Shanto were dismissed within a space of 13 balls with Bangladesh not even halfway in the chase.

Towhid Hridoy though was in another zone, backing away and thumping Maharaj for a six when Bangladesh were wobbling. Mahmudullah joined him, first coming down the track to slash Ottneil Baartman for a four before capitalising on a Marco Jansen misfield to add another boundary. One more six off Hridoy, again off Maharaj, and Bangladesh kept inching towards the target through singles to keep South Africa on edge.

The turning point, however, came when Rabada trapped Hridoy leg-before, with the replays showing the ball to clip leg-stump. That 18th over yielded just two runs, and Baartman ramped up the pressure conceding just seven in the 19th, leaving Bangladesh 11 in the last over. Seven needed from four, Jaker Ali hoicked Maharaj to Aiden Markram in the deep. Six needed from two, Mahmudullah took on a full toss and tried to hit as straight as possible, but Markram was again found under it at long-on. And he isn’t someone who drops many catches.