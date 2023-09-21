South Africa face enormous setback as Anrich Nortje ruled out of 2023 World Cup; Proteas make 2 late changes to squad

South Africa faced a major blow to their World Cup preparations on Thursday as the side's lethal fast bowler, Anrich Nortje as well as all-rounder Sisanda Magala were ruled out due to injuries, as confirmed by officials on Thursday. To fill the void, seamer Lizaad Williams and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo have been selected as replacements. South Africa are set to commence their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7th. South Africa's Anrich Nortje is ruled out of the 2023 World Cup(REUTERS)

Nortje's absence, attributed to a back problem, is a significant setback, especially given his exceptional pace. Meanwhile, Magala has been contending with a knee injury.

"It's hugely disappointing for Anrich and Sisanda to be missing out on the 50-over World Cup," South Africa's coach Rob Walter said in a Cricket South Africa media release. "We sympathize in their omission and will continue to provide all the necessary support as they work towards their return to competitive action.

"This provides an opportunity for Andile and Lizaad on the global stage. Both players have been part of our winter programs as well as having represented South Africa in the recent white-ball tour against Australia.

“They offer great skill sets and we’re excited to have them complete the 15-player squad for this year’s World Cup.”

The absence of Nortje is also a massive blow for South Africa as the pacer boasts substantial experience in India, where he is a part of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. In fact, Nortje was one of the pacers retained by the franchise ahead of the 2022 mega auction in the league.

After participating in the Major League Cricket tournament in the USA during the South African winter, he was given a break from the T20Is against Australia. However, his return was short-lived, as he was initially ruled out of the first ODI, played briefly in the second, bowling only five overs before exiting. Following scans, he was subsequently declared unfit for the entire series.

Meanwhile, Sisanda Magala had been sidelined from cricket since early April, when he sustained a hand injury while playing in the IPL. Later, he was ruled out of the T20Is against Australia due to infrapatellar tendinopathy, which causes pain in the tendon linking the kneecap to the shin bone.

South Africa's updated squad

Here's the revised squad of Proteas as they continue preparations for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Lizaad Williams.

