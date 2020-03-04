South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Bloemfontein: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 16:19 IST

Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the second ODI of three-match series in Bloemfontein. The hosts will be eager to clinch the series after winning the first match by 74 runs. Rassie van der Dussen comes in place of Temba Bavuma, who has been withdrawn from the series due to precaution following hamstring strain.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w/c), JJ Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), D Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa