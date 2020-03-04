e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Bloemfontein: Live cricket score and updates

South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Bloemfontein: Live cricket score and updates

SA vs AUS: Catch all the action of second ODI between South Africa and Australia through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Mar 04, 2020 16:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Africa celebrate beating Australia by 74 runs in an ODI cricket match held in Paarl, South Africa, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)
South Africa celebrate beating Australia by 74 runs in an ODI cricket match held in Paarl, South Africa, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)(AP)
         

Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the second ODI of three-match series in Bloemfontein. The hosts will be eager to clinch the series after winning the first match by 74 runs. Rassie van der Dussen comes in place of Temba Bavuma, who has been withdrawn from the series due to precaution following hamstring strain.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w/c), JJ Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), D Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves Delhi court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves Delhi court seeking fresh death warrant
Coronavirus to be treated as an emergency, task force in place: Kejriwal
Coronavirus to be treated as an emergency, task force in place: Kejriwal
Social media BJP’s ‘oxygen’, PM Modi should make positive use of it: Shiv Sena
Social media BJP’s ‘oxygen’, PM Modi should make positive use of it: Shiv Sena
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
How parents can prevent children from falling prey to coronavirus
How parents can prevent children from falling prey to coronavirus
Hong Kong brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 electric supercar
Hong Kong brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 electric supercar
Unadkat breaks 21-year-old record to guide Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy final
Unadkat breaks 21-year-old record to guide Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy final
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news