Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Cricket / South Africa vs England, 2nd Test Day 2 at Newlands: Live cricket score and updates

SA vs ENG: Catch all the action of second day of second Test between South Africa and England through our commentary.

cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2020 13:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Africa vs England, 2nd Test Day 2 at Newlands: Live cricket score and updates
         

Day 1 round-up: South Africa gained the upper hand on day one of the second Test against England at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. England finished the day on 262 for nine as South Africa’s Anrich Nortje took two wickets for 54 runs in 17 overs. Newlands wicket was expected to be full of runs but the Proteas have done well to restrict the visitors. It was Ollie Pope, batting on 56 runs, who ensured England managed to get to a respectable total.

South Africa: Pieter Malan, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

