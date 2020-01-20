South Africa vs England: 4,4,4,6,6,4b - SA spinner Maharaj goes berserk as Root concedes most runs in an over

cricket

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 15:23 IST

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj is known for his wicket-taking abilities but against England on the final day of third Test, his batting credentials came to the fore in Port Elizabeth. Maharaj smacked Joe Root, who picked up four wickets on penultimate day of Test, to all corners of the park as the England skipper set an unwanted bowling record in Test cricket.

During the 82nd over of the South African second innings, Maharaj started off by hitting three boundaries off the first three deliveries. The next two balls were deposited into the stand by Maharaj while the last ball went for four byes. Root conceded 28 runs in the over and became only the third cricketer ever to concede this many runs in an over in the longest format.

4️⃣ 4️⃣ 4️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 4️⃣byes



Absolute carnage from Keshav Maharaj in Joe Root's 29th over 🤯 #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/nLf4CfxoPj — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2020

Most runs in an over in Tests

28 (466444): Brian Lara vs Robin Peterson (2003-04)

28 (62466): George Bailey vs James Anderson (2013-14)

28 (44466b4): Keshav Maharaj vs Joe Root (2019-20)

27 (666621): Shahid Afridi vs Harbhajan Singh (2005-06)

26 (444464): Craig McMillan vs Younis Khan (2000-01)

The Proteas lost the third Test by an innings and 53 runs, handing England a 2-1 lead in the series going into the final match in Johannesburg. The hosts have already made significant changes as four members of expanded squad have been added to the group.

The selectors have called up batsmen Temba Bavuma and Keegan Petersen, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks for the fourth Test. All four were withdrawn from four-day franchise matches which started on Monday.

Bavuma seems certain to play in Johannesburg after scoring 180 for the Lions franchise last week, with Zubayr Hamza the likely batsman to make way. Hendricks is a likely replacement for Kagiso Rabada, who is controversially suspended for his exuberant celebration of his dismissal of England captain Joe Root in the third Test.