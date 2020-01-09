e-paper
Home / Cricket / South Africa vs England: ‘Hopefully will be healed in...’ - James Anderson on latest injury setback

South Africa vs England: ‘Hopefully will be healed in...’ - James Anderson on latest injury setback

SA vs ENG: After playing a starring role in England’s series-levelling victory in Cape Town, James Anderson will miss the final two Tests in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg respectively.

cricket Updated: Jan 09, 2020 18:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of India cricketer James Anderson.
File image of India cricketer James Anderson.(AP)
         

England suffered a massive blow ahead of the third Test against South Africa as pace spearhead James Anderson was ruled out of rest of the series due to an injury. After playing a starring role in England’s series-levelling victory in Cape Town, Anderson will miss the final two Tests in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg respectively. The pacer suffered a rib injury during the final day of second Test and MRI scans confirmed he won’t be back in action until after the current tour.

Also Read: Think Indian, there are benefits coming your way: Ravi Shastri on CAA

The 37-year-old took to Twitter to express his disappointment and his post read: “Frustrating to be missing the rest of this series with a broken rib but hopefully will be healed in a few weeks! Will be supporting the boys from home.” 

Anderson, England’s record Test wicket taker, spent almost five months working back to full fitness and showed signs of being back to his best with seven wickets in England’s 189-run win. But he was in visible discomfort on the final day, clutching his side at times and grimacing through two painful overs after tea.

Also Read: Revealed: The story behind Stokes’ finger gesture after Cape Town victory

“James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against South Africa after sustaining a left rib injury in England’s second Test victory at Newlands,” an ECB statement said.

“Anderson felt tightness and discomfort at the end of the morning session on day five and was only able to bowl eight overs during the day. He will return to the UK in the next few days.”

Also Read: Pacer, leggie, stroke-maker: 5 U-19 WC stars who will also feature in IPL

Anderson’s tally of 584 Test scalps makes him the most prolific seamer in Test history, while his appearance in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion saw him become just the ninth man to win 150 Test caps.

((With AFP inputs))

