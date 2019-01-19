South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st ODI in Port Elizabeth, live score and updates

Pakistan will seek a change of fortune when they play South Africa in the first of five ODIs at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The tourists were mauled in a recent Test series, with none of the three matches going beyond lunch on the fourth day, but have reason to be optimistic in the 50-over game where fast short-pitched bowling will likely not be a decisive factor.

For both teams, the series is an important step towards the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales later this year. (Full scorecard)

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 16:29 IST